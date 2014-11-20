* Hungary accused of cosying up to Kremlin
* PM says he stands with EU on supporting Ukraine
* But Hungary will put its own interests first
By Sandor Peto and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 20 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor
Orban, seen by some in Brussels and Washington as cosying up to
the Kremlin, said his country would not be forced to pick one
side or another in a Cold War-style standoff in Europe.
Offering reassurance to critics who say Hungary has drifted
into Russia's orbit, Orban said Hungary was united with the
European Union in standing up for Ukraine's territorial
integrity, and would be guided by Berlin on how to treat Moscow.
But he made clear in a speech that Hungary would act
according to what was in its national interest, even if that
meant annoying its allies in the European Union and the United
States.
"Our job is to determine our own interests and own
position," Orban told a gathering in Budapest of ethnic
Hungarians living abroad.
"I am convinced that putting the question of whose side we
should take is a Communist kind of question. The question we
should pose is what the Hungarian interest is and not whose side
we should take."
"The Hungarian geopolitical interest is...to strive to
prevent a new Cold War over our heads."
Hungary has signed a 10 billion euro ($12.5 billion) deal
with Russia to build a nuclear power plant in Hungary, committed
to build the Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline despite
opposition from Brussels, and stopped shipping gas to Ukraine
that was helping Kiev evade a Russian energy blockade.
European diplomats say there is alarm in Brussels, and the
United States has signalled its impatience with Orban's
government. It has barred six Hungarian public officials from
travelling to the United States, citing corruption allegations.
In his speech, Orban said Hungary opposed any break-up of
Ukraine. He said a sovereign Ukraine was important because it
acted as a buffer between Hungary and Russia.
Referring to Germany's foreign policy - which has been
toughening towards the Kremlin - Orban said for Budapest it
"means a point of reference and ..in some cases a compass as
well."
But in a separate speech on Wednesday, Orban said Hungary
would not bow to Western opposition to South Stream, which will
deliver Russian gas via the Black Sea to Hungary.
"Hungary being called Russian-friendly, that is silly as
Hungary is Hungary-friendly," Orban said.
"Our allied status with NATO and the EU is clear. But we
have to stand up for our economic interests," he said. "It is
not in our interest to see any development in Europe that would
cut us off from resources."
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)