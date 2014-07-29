BUDAPEST, July 29 Hungary's competition watchdog
GVH has raided the Hungarian headquarters of French drug maker
Sanofi-Aventis as the first step of a proceedings
against the firm for a suspected abuse of its dominant market
position, GVH said on Tuesday.
The watchdog launched the probe after Sanofi, which sells
several drugs in Hungary, refused to sign a contract with a drug
wholesale company, it said in a statement.
"The suspicion arose that Sanofi-Aventis... applies a
practice in choosing its drug wholesale partners in which the
selection is not based on the expected real economic efficiency
of the link, while putting certain groups of market players into
unjustified disadvantageous position relative to incumbent
market players," GVH said.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by William Hardy)