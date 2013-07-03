BUDAPEST, July 3 Hungary's President Janos Ader has returned the bill on the overhaul of savings banks to parliament for reconsideration, national news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.

Parliament passed a bill last week that will overhaul small banks and increase state control over the sector, triggering protest from the small savings banks that make up the National Savings Cooperatives' Association.

The association had asked President Ader not to sign off on the legislation which they said violated their interests and was passed without their consultation.

The government has said it would spend 100 billion forints ($443 million) to more closely integrate savings cooperatives. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)