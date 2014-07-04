BUDAPEST, July 4 Hungary's central bank has
withdrawn the licence of the small savings bank Orgovany es
Videke due to serious shortcomings in its operations and has
taken control of the bank, the central bank said in a statement
on Friday.
Orgovany's share of the Hungarian banking market is less
than 0.3 percent.
Its liquid assets will be taken over by Takarekbank Zrt. and
deposits will be paid out to its 28,000 clients if they claim
their money, the central bank said. The central bank said
Hungary's savings bank sector remained stable.
