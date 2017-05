BUDAPEST A police officer was killed in a shooting in northwest Hungary early on Wednesday, regional news website kisalfold.hu reported, adding that the suspected assailant has been detained.

Spokesmen for police and the TEK counter-terrorism unit declined comment. Andrea Nagy, a spokeswoman for Hungarian prosecutors, could not comment immediately.

Kisalfold.hu said the assailant was also injured and was taken to hospital.

