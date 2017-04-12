BUDAPEST, April 12 The United States called on
Hungary to suspend implementation of a law Washington says
threatens the continued operation of a Budapest university
founded by U.S. financier George Soros.
Hungarian President Janos Ader signed off on the legislation
on Monday despite protests against it in Budapest and
condemnation abroad. Another mass rally against the law is
planned for later on Wednesday.
"We're urging the government of Hungary to suspend
implementation of the law," State Department spokesman Mark C.
Toner said late on Tuesday according to a transcript of a
Washington press briefing posted online.
