* Construction of Kremlin-backed pipeline to start next year
* Budapest points at collapse of Nabucco, region dragging
its feet
* Gas flows to Ukraine could resume in December, if needed
* Hungary-Slovak pipeline to start operating in January
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Nov 19 Hungary aims to start building
its stretch of the Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline next
year despite European and U.S. opposition as it sees the project
as the only way to ensure supply, a senior government official
told Reuters.
Brussels and Washington say the $40 billion pipeline will
entrench the Kremlin's energy stranglehold on eastern Europe and
they see Budapest's support as a sign Hungary is drifting into
Russia's orbit.
But Budapest says the collapse of the rival Western-backed
Nabucco project to bring gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, and
stalled plans to build inter-connector pipelines within eastern
Europe, have left it with no alternative.
"Nabucco will not be built and after nearly 10 years of
hesitation, and especially in light of the Ukraine situation, we
need to act. This is a necessity," Andras Aradszki, energy
affairs state secretary said in an interview on Wednesday.
"Everybody singles out Hungary, but we forget that since
2013 Croatia has failed to do the investments enabling the flow
of gas from Croatia towards Hungary. The same applies to
Romania."
Hungary, which imports most of its gas from Russia, aims to
complete the pipeline project by 2017. South Stream is designed
to ship Russian gas to Europe without going through neighbouring
Ukraine which has a fraught relationship with Moscow.
"The Nord Stream pipeline was built to eliminate the risk
from Belarus. This is the same situation," Aradszki said,
referring to a pipeline that pumps Russian gas under the Baltic
Sea to Germany. "We have had Russian gas coming in with the same
amount, so this will only be a different route."
Aradszki said countries supporting South Stream -- Slovenia,
Hungary, Bulgaria and Austria -- have asked the Commission to
iron out differences with Moscow on how the project can be
brought in line with EU regulations. But he said the talks fell
through.
Opponents of the project say the pipeline will only preserve
a Russian stranglehold on European gas supplies.
U.S. Special Envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters during a
phone conference on Monday that European countries supporting
South Stream should rethink.
"One has to really ask the question are we looking towards a
diversification of resources in Europe? Or looking to double
down yet again on another one or two generations of dependency
on the same source," he said.
In September, Hungary stopped gas shipments to Ukraine that
were helping Kiev's Western-backed government survive a Russian
energy blockade. Budapest said it had done this to fill its own
storage facilities.
Aradszki said there had been no pressure from Gazprom to
halt the gas shipments and said Hungary could technically resume
shipments to Ukraine from December if Ukraine asks.
"Restarting shipments (to Ukraine in December) will have no
technical obstacles if Russian shipments are completed," he
said.
Aradszki added that a separate pipeline connecting Hungary
and Slovakia could start operating with full capacity in
January. It could pump gas either north or south.
(Editing by Anna Willard)