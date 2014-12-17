* Budget cut to 25 mln euros from original 59 million
* Spar blames recent tax hike hitting major retailers
* Retailer to focus on boosting franchise network
BUDAPEST, Dec 17 Austrian retailer Spar will
scrap over half of a planned 59 million euro ($75 million)
investment programe in Hungary next year, it said on Wednesday,
blaming recent tax changes targeting major players in the
sector.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government increased food
safety fees on top retailers in Hungary such as Spar, French
Auchan or Britain's Tesco. Lawmakers on
Tuesday approved a trading ban on Sundays from 2015.
Before the tax changes, Spar, which has over 400 shops in
Hungary, had planned to invest 59 million euros in 2015. That
will be cut to just 25 million euros and the company will focus
on boosting its franchise network instead, it said.
Spar said it will only finish investments already in the
pipeline, such as opening three new stores in Budapest.
"Our investments will total 25 million euros next year, this
involves only the investments that we have already signed
contracts for," Spar Hungary chief executive Gabriella Heiszler
told a news conference.
She said the planned investments would have created about
600 new jobs, which will not now materialise. The company is
responding to tax changes which will lift Spar's food safety tax
bill to about 9 billion forints ($36 million) next year from
just 325 million forints in 2014.
However, investments next year would still exceed a 10
million euro trough when retailers were hit with another special
tax under Orban's previous term in office, she said.
Heiszler also said Spar, which employs over 13,000 people,
would review its marketing spending in Hungary and aim to
negotiate down rental prices with property owners to curb costs.
She expressed hope that the Sunday trading ban would not
affect sales, adding that Sundays accounted for about 8 percent
of weekly turnover, meaning its was one of the weakest trading
days for Spar.
That proportion is higher for large supermarkets according
to a survey by market research company GfK.
($1 = 0.8033 euros)
($1 = 251.4500 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Keith Weir)