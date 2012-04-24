NEW YORK, April 24 Yield spreads between Hungarian debt and underlying benchmark U.S. Treasuries tightened significantly on Tuesday after the European Union's top economic official decided against taking Budapest to the European Court of Justice over its central bank laws.

The Benchmark JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index Global (EMBIG) showed the yield spread for the Hungarian portion of the index narrower by 42 basis points to 597 bps. Total returns on the day were up 2.35 percent, far surpassing the overall index which was just slightly stronger on the day.

Overall, the EMBIG showed yield spreads narrower by 5 basis points at 335 bps, with total returns up 0.08 percent.

The cost to insure Hungarian sovereign bonds also fell, according to data provider MarkIt. Hungarian credit default swaps to protect $10 million worth of debt annually over a five year period fell to $570,000 from $597,000 on Monday.

A tighter or narrower yield spread indicates greater investor confidence in a credit, with the opposite true if spreads widen over the benchmark.

According to a document seen by Reuters and due for publishing on Wednesday, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn decided against the referral to the court because Budapest is cooperating.

The European Commission (EC) has been at odds with Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his overhaul of the Hungarian constitution and hundreds of laws and halted talks on an International Monetary Fund loan last December. At the time it cited legislation the EC believes undermines the independence of Hungary's central bank.

Orban, speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, said that obstacles to Hungary's financial aid have been "practically removed," even if EC President Jose Manuel Barroso insisted after the meeting between the two men that more discussion was needed.

Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Tim Ash said in a note to clients that the apparent easing by the EC over the central bank law "is significant" and that the probability is now running high that the EC could give approval for starting talks on a new financing agreement for Hungary.

"The apparent change of heart on the part of the EC probably reflects a combination of the changes/concessions made by the Hungarian government, but also by the broader context of a continued/deepening in the Eurozone periphery crisis, and perhaps limited appetite for another potential crisis in an EU member state. Ultimately the EC seems to have blinked first," Ash wrote.