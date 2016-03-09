Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
BUDAPEST, March 9 The board of the Budapest Stock Exchange has approved a new strategy for 2016 through 2020 to end a dearth of listings and reverse a fall in turnover seen over the past years, it said on Wednesday.
"Right now the most pressing task is to help successful listings by having companies go public that meet the high quality standards required to strengthen investor confidence," it said in a statement.
"It is also important that listings take place at pricing levels that provide room for future price increases," it said.
The bourse, in which the central bank acquired a controlling stake last year, will aim to boost the number of large liquid shares and use European Union funds to develop the capital market in close cooperation with the government, it said.
It will aim for five share or corporate bond listings per year and boost stock market capitalisation to about 30 percent of gross domestic product from less than 20 percent today. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.