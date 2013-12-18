BUDAPEST Dec 18 Hungary's government plans to sell its majority stake in savings bank Takarekbank in an open, international tender, according to a government decree published in the official gazette Magyar Kozlony.

The deadline for bids is January 15, 2014 and bids will be evaluated by March 15 according to the decree.

The state holds an over 35 percent stake in Takarekbank via state development bank MFB and a further 19.3 percent stake via the state-owned Hungarian Post.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government took control of the savings bank sector earlier this year and overhauled it with measures including an at least 100 billion forint capital injection. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)