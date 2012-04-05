BUDAPEST, April 5 Hungary's government plans to
introduce a financial transaction tax, Economy Minister Gyorgy
Matolcsy wrote in a column in weekly Heti Valasz published on
Thursday.
"There is no transaction tax in the financial system, while
we shift the balance of taxation towards turnover and
consumption, we must introduce a financial transaction tax," the
minister wrote.
Matolcsy, the architect of a string of unorthodox economic
policies that included Europe's highest bank tax and a foreign
currency mortgage relief scheme that has inflicted heavy losses
on banks, did not elaborate on the timing or size of the tax.
The minister also said he would prefer to have five
different sales tax rates, at 5, 15, 20 and 25 percent, and with
a top rate of 30 percent raised from the current 27 percent,
which is already the highest in the European Union.
However, he added that the EU does not allow this for now.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)