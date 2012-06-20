* Government sees HUF 322 bln from new tax in 2014 vs 283
bln in 2013
* Talks with banks about tax ongoing, new tax could hinder
recovery
* Big companies could relocate money transfers abroad-paper
BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's government plans to
raise revenues from a planned new financial transaction tax to
322 billion forints ($1.4 billion) in 2014 from 283 billion
earmarked for next year, adding to the burden on its
heavily-taxed bank sector in an election year.
An appendix to next year's budget draft also shows the
government, which has levied Europe's highest bank tax over the
past three years, is counting on higher proceeds from a new tax
on the insurance sector as well in 2014.
The government originally proposed to collect 130 billion
forints from the transaction tax in 2013. It boosted that amount
to 280 billion forints last week to cover public spending and
keep the deficit below the target agreed with the EU of 3
percent of economic output.
Hungary is Central Europe's most indebted nation. The
economy is expected to slide into recession this year, and
analysts have said the continued heavy tax burden on banks would
curb lending and hinder a recovery next year.
The tax also keeps investor nervous after two years of
unorthodox policies which included a government scheme that
allowed households to repay their foreign currency mortgages at
well below market rates, incurring huge losses for banks.
Hungary must keep its deficit below the EU's ceiling to
escape the 'excessive deficit procedure' it has been under ever
since joining the 27-member bloc in 2004.
Austerity measures needed to rein in the shortfall have
undermined support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's
conservative government, which is also seeking an international
financing backstop to cut its high borrowing costs.
Hungary's Bank Association has protested against the new
financial transaction tax.
The economy minister said last week that it was still
discussing details of the new tax with banks and options still
on the table included setting an upper limit on the cost of
individual transactions, as well as scrapping a controversial
windfall bank levy in full next year.
But the 2013 budget draft still includes revenues worth 72
billion from the windfall tax on financial sector, along with
the new financial transactions tax.
The government could face difficulties in collecting the new
tax as the domestic settlement system will introduce intraday
bank transfers from July and switch to the Single Euro Payments
Area (SEPA) standards, daily Napi Gazdasag said on Wednesday.
This would allow banks to manage forint accounts and
settlements abroad, which could prompt bigger companies to
relocate their money transfers outside Hungary to avoid paying
the tax on transactions, the paper added.
($1 = 226.9870 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)