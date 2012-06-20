* Government sees HUF 322 bln from new tax in 2014 vs 283 bln in 2013

* Talks with banks about tax ongoing, new tax could hinder recovery

* Big companies could relocate money transfers abroad-paper

BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's government plans to raise revenues from a planned new financial transaction tax to 322 billion forints ($1.4 billion) in 2014 from 283 billion earmarked for next year, adding to the burden on its heavily-taxed bank sector in an election year.

An appendix to next year's budget draft also shows the government, which has levied Europe's highest bank tax over the past three years, is counting on higher proceeds from a new tax on the insurance sector as well in 2014.

The government originally proposed to collect 130 billion forints from the transaction tax in 2013. It boosted that amount to 280 billion forints last week to cover public spending and keep the deficit below the target agreed with the EU of 3 percent of economic output.

Hungary is Central Europe's most indebted nation. The economy is expected to slide into recession this year, and analysts have said the continued heavy tax burden on banks would curb lending and hinder a recovery next year.

The tax also keeps investor nervous after two years of unorthodox policies which included a government scheme that allowed households to repay their foreign currency mortgages at well below market rates, incurring huge losses for banks.

Hungary must keep its deficit below the EU's ceiling to escape the 'excessive deficit procedure' it has been under ever since joining the 27-member bloc in 2004.

Austerity measures needed to rein in the shortfall have undermined support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government, which is also seeking an international financing backstop to cut its high borrowing costs.

Hungary's Bank Association has protested against the new financial transaction tax.

The economy minister said last week that it was still discussing details of the new tax with banks and options still on the table included setting an upper limit on the cost of individual transactions, as well as scrapping a controversial windfall bank levy in full next year.

But the 2013 budget draft still includes revenues worth 72 billion from the windfall tax on financial sector, along with the new financial transactions tax.

The government could face difficulties in collecting the new tax as the domestic settlement system will introduce intraday bank transfers from July and switch to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) standards, daily Napi Gazdasag said on Wednesday.

This would allow banks to manage forint accounts and settlements abroad, which could prompt bigger companies to relocate their money transfers outside Hungary to avoid paying the tax on transactions, the paper added. ($1 = 226.9870 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)