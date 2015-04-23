BUDAPEST, April 23 Hungary's government will not
include mandatory conditions in its 2016 tax bill requiring
banks to lend more in return for a planned reduction in their
hefty bank levy, an Economy Ministry State Secretary said on
Thursday.
Peter Banai told reporters however that Budapest would
"formulate a request" to banks on that note and that the
government was in contact with the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and the Hungarian Banking
Association about the matter.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)