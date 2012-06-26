BUDAPEST, June 26 Hungary's government plans to boost jobs by cutting employers' social taxes for some workers, local business website Origo.hu reported on Tuesday, a move that could complicate the country's efforts to avoid EU budget penalties.

The government, whose economic policies have alarmed investors and complicated talks with potential international lenders, is losing public support and struggling to avoid a recession this year.

Its employment-boosting plan could cost the state up to 250 billion forints ($1 billion), Origo said, citing unnamed government sources. It also said Hungary - which already levies Europe's highest bank tax - could finance the rebates with higher revenues from a tax on financial transactions.

The programme's main goal would be to create jobs for people fresh out of school, employees older than 55, unskilled workers, and women returning from maternity leave by giving employers big rebates on their 27 percent social security tax contributions.

Hungary, central Europe's most indebted nation, must keep its budget deficit below the EU's 3 percent ceiling to escape penalties under the Excessive Deficit Procedure it has been under ever since joining the 27-member bloc in 2004.

The country targets a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output this year, and 2.2 percent next year.

Origo said the details of the employment programme were yet to be finalised, but the government may announce some of the measures on Wednesday.

The government originally proposed to collect 130 billion forints from the planned new financial transactions tax in 2013. It boosted that amount to around 280 billion forints earlier this month.

According to an outlook attached to the 2013 budget plan, the government plans to raise an annual 322 billion forints from the financial transaction tax from 2014, the first year when the tax can be collected in full.

The economy is expected to slide into recession this year, and analysts have said the continued heavy tax burden on banks would curb lending and hinder a recovery next year.

The new tax also keeps investor nervous after two years of unorthodox policies which included a government scheme that allowed households to repay their foreign currency mortgages at below-market rates, incurring huge losses for banks. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)