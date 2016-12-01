BUDAPEST Dec 1 Hungary's government is planning
rebates in a financial transaction tax for commercial banks that
boost their lending to companies substantially, Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.
Varga told reporters on the sidelines of a business
conference that the rebate, which would carry an upper limit,
would be available to banks that increase their corporate loan
stock by at least 20 percent.
The minister added that the government would discuss the
proposal with the Hungarian Banking Association and hoped for a
"good compromise" as higher lending would contribute to stronger
economic growth next year.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)