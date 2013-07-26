BUDAPEST, July 26 Hungary's government is considering a 30-35 percent tax rate on luxury goods that could be launched as soon as next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

He said Economy Minister Mihaly Varga would work out the plan as part of next year's tax measures. Hungary's main sales tax rate is 27 percent, the highest in the European Union. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)