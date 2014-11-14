BUDAPEST Nov 14 Hungary plans to extend a
special tax on revenues, which has already curbed the earnings
of several multinational firms, to tobacco companies next year,
according to a proposal by ruling party Fidesz lawmaker Kristof
Szatmary.
A bill submitted to parliament late on Thursday proposes
that tobacco firms pay a health care contribution based on their
2014 net sales, with the highest tax rate of 4.5 percent imposed
on revenue above 60 billion forints($244.25 million). The tax is
on top of the normal tax rate paid by all companies.
Based on 2013 net sales, the local unit of Philip Morris
would pay the highest contribution, about 6.38 billion
forints ($26 million), followed by British American Tobacco
which would pay 3.36 billion forints, the business news
website portfolio.hu said.
Szatmary said in the bill that the special tax on tobacco
companies would be a one-off and that competition would prevent
them from passing the costs on to customers.
The government, in power since 2010, has also imposed
special taxes on banks and telecoms, energy and retail firms, to
finance personal income tax cuts and keep its budget deficit
below the European Union threshold of 3 percent of economic
output.
Affected companies and international institutions have
criticized the taxes, saying that they would weigh on
investments and economic growth.
(1 US dollar = 245.6500 Hungarian forint)
