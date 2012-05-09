BUDAPEST May 9 Hungary's government plans to raise an annual 130 billion forints ($586.64 million)from a new financial transaction tax from next year, which will have to be paid by banks performing the transactions, Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday.

Matolcsy told a news conference that the tax, which will carry a 0.1 percent rate, would affect about 130 trillion forints worth of transactions from about 600 trillion worth performed every year in Hungary.

He said transactions performed by the National Bank of Hungary and the state treasury would be exempt from the new tax.

Matolcsy also announced a new, 30 percent corporate tax rate for energy and utility firms.

He said the government planned to raise about 30 billion forints from July 1 this year from a new tax on telephone calls, which will also have to be paid by service providers. ($1 = 221.6006 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)