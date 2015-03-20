* Govt looking at cutting VAT from 27 pct before 2018
* Corporate, personal income taxes may also be reduced
* Bank tax cut to go hand in hand with lending growth
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, March 20 The Hungarian government is
examining the possibility of beginning to reduce value-added
taxes and other levies by 2018, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga
said on Friday
At 27 percent, Hungary has one of the highest value-added
taxes in Europe. It also employs a series of windfall taxes that
keep the budget in check but put a heavy burden on several large
sectors, including banking.
Varga said as the economy improves and the budget remains
stable, the government was looking at a tax overhaul to cut some
of the burdens and inject more lending into the economy.
"We are preparing for serious changes in the tax system,"
Varga told a business forum. "We are studying whether we can
begin to moderate the value-added tax rate in the current
(parliamentary) term." The next election is due in 2018.
Noting the economy grew by 3.6 percent in 2014 and growth
looked sustainable, Varga said the government also wanted a flat
corporate tax near its current lower bracket of 10 percent.
Personal income taxes could also be in the single digits
before 2018, down from 16 percent now.
Varga did not elaborate on how the government, which needs
to keep its budget deficit below 3 percent of economic output,
would make up for a shortfall that could run into hundreds of
billions of forints if all those cuts are implemented.
He said the time had come to revise the bank tax, introduced
in 2010, in tandem with a scheme to spur credit growth.
"The bank tax will be cut, giving banks an opportunity," he
said. "A confidence in banking is necessary for a breakthrough
in lending... We need banks to lend for Hungarian companies to
be more willing to invest."
Varga said the country's net financing ability would
stabilise at around 8 percent of gross domestic product, which
will help Hungary reduce its public debt at a steady pace.
Hungary will work specifically to reduce the foreign
currency proportion of its public debt, which should be below 40
percent by the end of the year, he said.
He added those factors should spur rating agencies to
upgrade Hungary's credit rating, which is currently in
non-investment category at all three agencies.
Standard & Poor's is due to review its credit rating of
Hungary later on Friday.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Gergely Szakacs and Tom
Heneghan)