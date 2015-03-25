* Magyar Telekom shares gain more than 5 percent

* Levies part of unorthodox fiscal stabilisation regime

* Minister does not specify time frame (Adds more comments, detail, market reaction)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, March 25 Hungary may review special taxes on the telecommunications sector as the economy grows, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday, an announcement that lifted shares in Magyar Telekom more than 5 percent.

Varga did say whether that meant the government might reduce or remove the tolls on phone calls, text messages and infrastructure -- though he said the review would follow the phasing out of a similar tax on retail.

The levy was imposed in 2010, along side similar measures covering retail and energy, as part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's unorthodox fiscal stabilisation campaign.

Hungary, which needs to keep its budget deficit below the European Union's 3 percent of economic output ceiling, is expecting to raise a combined 123 billion forints ($450 million) from the taxes this year.

"Over the past few years we phased out the previous special tax on the retail sector and there is, there will be a possibility to review these special taxes on the telecoms sector as well," Varga told a business forum.

"As the deficit of the Hungarian budget shrinks and our (fiscal) path stabilises, these issues can become increasingly topical," he said.

The press office of the Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to emailed requests for more details.

The announcement follows a landmark deal between Orban's government, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Austrian Erste Bank, under which Hungary has made a truce with the banks it has squeezed for years.

Orban's government has pledged to cut a punitive tax on banks, one of the highest in Europe, in return for banks lending more to boost economic growth and help Hungary reduce central Europe's largest debt pile in a sustained way.

Varga also said economic growth could come in at 2.8-2.9 percent this year, faster than previous expectations, adding that he expected growth to remain at the same pace next year.

He said the government aimed to cut the budget deficit further in the coming years. Last year the shortfall was about 2.3 to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, Economy Ministry officials have said. ($1 = 271.83 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)