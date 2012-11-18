* MOL, OTP seen falling due to new tax increase plan
* Measures hit hopes for EU/IMF credit deal
* Forint, govt bond reaction may be muted for now
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 Hungary's markets are set for a
weaker open on Monday, knocked back by tax measures that could
hit prospects of reaching an international aid deal and the
earnings of energy firms and banks.
A year since its shock request for an International Monetary
Fund and European Union financial backstop, junk-rated Hungary
announced measures late on Friday that ran counter to the
lenders' advice and could dent hopes of recovery from recession.
"The interpretation of most of the market will be that the
government snubs the IMF and the EU," said David Nemeth, analyst
of ING Bank.
"Market reaction will be clearly negative. Some (foreign
parent) banks could further cut activity in Hungary and prepare
for getting rid of Hungarian units as soon as it's possible."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government launched its third
package of measures in just two months to keep the budget
deficit below the EU's 3 percent threshold next year.
It will raise the corporate tax on energy utilities to 50
percent from 19 percent, lift taxes on public utility
distribution networks and make Europe's highest bank tax a
permanent part of the tax system at 2013 levels.
Analysts said OTP Bank and oil group MOL
, two of Central Europe's biggest firms, could take the
brunt of the hit in the Budapest Stock Exchange.
"They could fall 2-3 percent -- a cautious estimate," said
Erste Bank analyst Jozsef Miro, adding that a possible rise of
Asian and European stock markets could moderate the impact.
Daniel Gyuris, acting head of the Hungarian Banking
Association declined to comment on the measures. The head of the
group, Mihaly Patai resigned recently due to an earlier decision
to raise taxes on the financial sector.
MOL spokesman Domokos Szollar said "the devil hides in the
details, we need to analyse details before any comment".
Miro said MOL's earnings were likely to take a hit even
though energy firms are allowed to halve the extra tax above 19
percent by deducting their investments. MOL invests heavily in
Hungary and abroad.
Analysts said high liquidity in global markets could limit
the immediate shock from the new measures on the forint
and on government bonds which have yields between
5.9-6.9 percent, much higher than yields in developed markets.
"There will be some reaction by the forint and bonds but
it's possible that the brunt of it will come later if
international sentiment worsens," Nemeth said.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Cowell)