BUDAPEST May 14 Magyar Telekom, Telenor and Vodafone asked the Hungarian government on Monday to withdraw legislation that would levy a new tax on the telecommunications sector, which they say is unacceptable in its current form.

The companies took issue with a last-minute change to the planned legislation, currently under debate in parliament, which would impose the tax on service providers instead of subscribers, as initially planned.

"The three telecommunications companies have done everything over the past weeks to see the negotiations succeed, therefore they consider this conduct unacceptable and find the new special tax incomprehensible," the companies said in a joint statement.

The government announced the new tax on telephone calls and text messages that it hopes will raise about 30 billion forints ($134.59 million) this year as part of a broader set of tax rises and spending cuts aimed at reining in the budget deficit. ($1 = 222.89 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)