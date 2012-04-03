* Monthly tenders to boost liquidity in bank sector

* Measure designed to improve banks' weakened lending capacity

* Tenders a "lubricant" for economy - analyst (Adds detail, analyst comment)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 3 Hungary's central bank issued 56 billion forints ($253 million) of cheap loans to domestic lenders on Tuesday, the first tranche of a two-year facility designed to revive lending and kickstart the moribund economy.

Economists said the facility, which offers two-year collateralised loans to banks at the prevailing central bank base rate, was a good first step in boosting liquidity but pointed out that it would not, in itself, reawaken loan demand.

Hungary is struggling against stagnation and forecasts of poor growth to come, and has slashed state spending to rein in a chronic budget deficit. Its task has been complicated by a legal dispute with Brussels over government-tabled legislation that could hurt the independence of the central bank.

The dispute has delayed the start of talks on a multibillion-euro loan from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

"This (new central bank facility) is a so-called lubricant in the machine," said analyst Gergely Suppan at Takarekbank in Budapest. "It will not drag the Hungarian economy out of the ditch, but it will help keep the cogs in motion."

The central bank said last month that Hungarian banks' lending capacity had deteriorated to its worst level since the 2008 financial crisis and it warned of a further tightening of credit due to increased risk aversion among banks.

Hungary is the first Eastern European country to follow the European Central Bank in using such a measure to supply domestic lenders with cheap loans.

The facility is available to banks which commit to broadly maintaining lending to the corporate sector at December 2011 levels.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks have been reticent to lend to the stumbling economy. They have also suffered from unorthodox government measures including a high windfall tax and a scheme that offered households the chance to repay foreign-denominated mortgages early, generating big losses for banks.

The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates on hold at 7 percent last week - the highest in central Europe - citing growing risks to inflation and the lack of a deal on the EU/IMF backstop. ($1 = 221.57 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ben Harding)