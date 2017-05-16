May 16 Teva Pharmaceutical

* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.

* Teva plans to close down or sell Godollo plant by end of 2018.

* Plant in Godollo to operate with reduced capacity until mid-2018.

* Teva says its plans do not affect its other two Hungarian plants in Debrecen and Sajobabony. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)