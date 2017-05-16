BRIEF-Cerenis Therapeutics secures EUR 0.75 mln loan from Bpifrance
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION
May 16 Teva Pharmaceutical
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Teva plans to close down or sell Godollo plant by end of 2018.
* Plant in Godollo to operate with reduced capacity until mid-2018.
* Teva says its plans do not affect its other two Hungarian plants in Debrecen and Sajobabony. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20