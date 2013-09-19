BUDAPEST, Sept 19 The Hungarian unit of Italy's
UniCredit will close some branches to reduce costs
after the government imposed a tax on financial transactions
earlier this year, the bank said on Thursday.
The bank will need to pay 6.8 billion Hungarian forints
($30.49 million) in additional tax imposed on transactions,
which it cannot pass onto customers, business website hvg.hu
reported the head of UniCredit in Hungary, Mihaly Patai, as
saying.
Hungary's banks, most of which are foreign-owned, have
suffered losses in the past two years after the government
imposed a big windfall tax on the sector in 2010 and a new tax
on financial transactions this year.
An earlier government-imposed repayment scheme on foreign
currency mortgages also inflicted losses on banks.
UniCredit was one of the few banks that posted an after-tax
profit last year, amounting to 24.3 billion forints.
Intesa unit CIB, Austria's Erste and
Raiffeisen and others all made losses last year, data
from the financial supervisory PSZAF showed.
"This situation can be resolved only in one way: if we start
large-scale cost-cutting," Patai was cited by hvg.hu as saying
at a news conference.
It said the bank would merge some Budapest branches to
reduce, eliminating 15 to leave 105 branches nationwide. Patai
said that dozens of employees would be laid off.
He said the resulting cost savings would help cover 40
percent of the 6.8 billion forints tax payment, while 30 percent
would be saved in marketing and a further 30 percent would come
from additional growth.
($1 = 223.0447 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Jason Neely)