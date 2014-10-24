* Not time to talk about autonomy for Ukraine Hungarians-US
By Krizstina Than
BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Hungary should back European
Union sanctions against Russia and not talk about granting
autonomy for ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine at this time of
instability, an American diplomat said in Budapest on Friday.
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires André Goodfriend criticised some of
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies towards Russia such as
support for the South Stream gas pipeline and granting Russia a
contract to expand Hungary's Paks nuclear plant in a process
that he said lacked transparency.
This week the United States said six Hungarians - public
servants or people with government connections - had been banned
from entering the U.S. because of alleged corruption. Budapest
has asked the U.S. to present the evidence for the
allegations.
Goodfriend told a news conference on Friday that the ban was
not based upon Hungarian policies, but was related to specific
action taken by the individuals, whom he declined to name.
He said Hungary, once an example for others after its
peaceful transition to liberal democracy after 1989, was rapidly
becoming a place where the rule of law has weakened and civil
society has come under attack.
Orban's government has clashed several times with the
European Union and the United States over reforms that critics
said harmed some foreign investors and weakened the system of
checks and balances in the former communist country.
BILATERAL DISCUSSIONS
Goodfriend said the U.S. has discussed several issues with
Budapest regarding its relations with Russia.
Given Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis, he said, Budapest
should "stand firm with the EU, with EU sanctions," and "to
understand the sensitivities on the ethnic nationalism
question."
"Particularly with calls for autonomy among Hungarian ethnic
nationals in Ukraine," Goodfriend said, "this is not the time to
have that discussion."
It was not the time for Hungary "to break with its EU
partners to criticise so publicly the approach that the partners
have taken and which Hungary agreed to," he said.
Orban, reelected in a landslide win in April, called for
autonomy for about 200,000 ethnic Hungarians in western Ukraine
earlier this year.
Hungary, along with some other eastern European countries,
has criticised the EU's economic sanctions against Russia.
Heavily reliant on gas from Russia, Budapest is also
strongly promoting the construction of the South Stream gas
pipeline. The EU has yet to rule on whether the $40 billion
project complies with European Union law.
Hungary argues that South Stream would boost its energy
security by providing an alternative supply route.
Goodfriend said the U.S. could not agree with Hungary's
policy to diversify the routes for its gas purchases, instead of
diversifying its sources.
"We disagree with that approach, because we think that
diversifying sources is what's important," he said. South Stream
would provide gas from the same source - Russia - that already
provided gas to Hungary, he said.
