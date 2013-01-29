BUDAPEST Jan 29 Hungary's government is
preparing further cuts in household utility bills after recent
measures to curb gas and electricity prices from January, it
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"At today's meeting the government has discussed the
possibility of a further reduction in utility costs," it said.
"The government will not pay attention to 'the lobby of
energy providers', their profits or ultimatums, but will aim to
provide affordable public services to the people, moreover, it
is preparing further price reductions," it added.
Last year Hungary's government approved a 10 percent cut in
household energy prices from January 2013 and said the country's
mostly foreign-owned utility companies would have to pay the
cost.
