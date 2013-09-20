* PM does not name companies involved
* Says energy costs should be lowered across economy
* Plans bill on non-profit utility services in spring
BUDAPEST, Sept 20 Hungary is in talks to
nationalise six or seven utility companies as part of a drive to
lower energy prices and revive a struggling economy, Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
The move is the latest attempt by Orban, whose ruling Fidesz
party faces elections next year, to increase the power of the
state, against the trend in much of the rest of Europe.
In particular, he has sparked fury among banks by forcing
them to share losses on foreign currency mortgages that many
Hungarians suffered due to a weaker forint, and has made several
previous moves aimed at cutting energy costs for consumers.
"I cannot reveal it yet, but we are in continuous talks
about buying back or getting into state hands at least 6-7 very
serious companies involved in this field (utilities) that were
previously privatised," Orban told public radio in an interview.
His spokesman declined to comment further.
Major players in the Hungarian utility sector include
Germany's E.ON and RWE, France's EDF and GDF
Suez, and Italy's Eni. They either declined or
were not immediately available to comment.
Orban said if his government was re-elected, the public
utility system in Hungary could become "community-owned" within
the next one or two years.
Orban is battling to lift Hungary out of a protracted period
of economic weakness, and his interventionist policies have not
always been well received by investors. The main Budapest stock
index has fallen around 26 percent since he came to power
in 2010, broadly in line with stocks in the nearby Czech
Republic, but underperforming those in Poland and Romania.
In the energy sector, the government cut utility prices for
households by 10 percent in January and has flagged further
reductions in heating prices for November.
In March, state-owned MVM also signed a deal to buy the
local gas units of E.ON for about 870 million euros in a move
seen as giving the government a firmer grip on crucial talks
over gas imports from Russia.
Orban has said he wants to transform the household public
utility sector into a non-profit operation, a point he
reiterated on Friday.
He said the relevant legislation could be submitted to
parliament in the Spring, although it was unclear if it could be
approved before the elections in April or May.
If re-elected, his government would also tackle energy costs
for industrial and agricultural customers, not just households,
to make the indebted economy more competitive, he said.
Orban said Hungarians pay too much for energy compared with
what they earn, and pointed to the United States where he said
energy prices were around a third lower than in Europe.
"After the elections the next Hungarian government will have
to answer the question as to how we can reduce our energy price
levels to those in the U.S. if we are to compete with them in
the world," Orban said.
He did not specify when or how such reductions could be
achieved.
Utility firms partly compensated for the 10 percent price
cut for households early this year with a rise in prices for
companies, an energy industry think tank has said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)