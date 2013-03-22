BUDAPEST, March 22 Hungary's government plans to cut household utility prices further, below the European average, and is ready to push the cuts through by force if the companies affected do not cooperate, the prime minister said on Friday.

"We would like to cooperate with the service providers but the basis for cooperation is that we have reduced prices by 10 percent now and we will carry out further reductions," Viktor Orban told public radio in an interview.

"If there is no cooperation then we will continue cutting utility costs by force ... to below the European average."

The government cut household gas and electricity prices by 10 percent from January, drawing criticism from utility companies. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)