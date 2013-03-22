BUDAPEST, March 22 Hungary's government plans to
cut household utility prices further, below the European
average, and is ready to push the cuts through by force if the
companies affected do not cooperate, the prime minister said on
Friday.
"We would like to cooperate with the service providers but
the basis for cooperation is that we have reduced prices by 10
percent now and we will carry out further reductions," Viktor
Orban told public radio in an interview.
"If there is no cooperation then we will continue cutting
utility costs by force ... to below the European average."
The government cut household gas and electricity prices by
10 percent from January, drawing criticism from utility
companies.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)