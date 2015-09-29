(Corrects Volkswagen RIC code in first paragraph)
BUDAPEST, Sept 29 About 2 million of the 11
million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen
emissions scandal were manufactured at an Audi plant
in western Hungary, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told private
broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday.
Varga also said the government was in talks with Audi as
well as German rival Daimler's premium brand
Mercedes, which also has a big factory in Hungary, to assess the
potential impact on the local economy.
"I am sure that this will affect Hungarian car manufacturing
and the local car industry, but I hope the fallout will be
smaller than what the disaster scenarios foreshadow," he added.
The minister has previously said that the Hungarian economy
could lose 0.3 to 0.6 percent of growth if European car sales
decline due to the scandal.
Varga said that "for the time being" Hungary had no plans to
ban VW cars, after the automaker admitted to hacking its own
cars to deceive U.S. regulators about how much their diesel
engines pollute.
Audi's plant in Hungary, located in the western town of
Gyor, is a key supplier for the VW group. The plant manufactured
1.97 million engines and 135,232 cars last year, according to
figures published on its website.
Daimler also operates a Mercedes factory in
Kecskemet in central Hungary which has an annual capacity of
150,000 cars. The automaker has denied that it had manipulated
emissions data.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)