By 2050, the planet will need at least 70 percent more food than it does today to meet both an expected rise in population to 9 billion from 7 billion and changing appetites as many poor people grow richer, experts say. Innovations and intitiatives will be critical if the world is to feed itself. Some are even speaking of the beginnings of a 21st century food revolution. A special multimedia report on global hunger produced by AlertNet, a global humanitarian news service run by Thomson Reuters Foundation, explores the challenges - and the opportunities - ahead. > "Green bullet" innovations aim to feed world of 9 billion > India's barefoot lawyers bring food security to tribes > How do you count the world's hungry people? > Can an African 'green revolution' help feed the world? For a multimedia package, see hungryworld.trust.org For more humanitarian news, www.trust.org/alertnet (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)