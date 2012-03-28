The Regal Cinemas is seen during the opening night of ''The Hunger Games'' in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES "The Hunger Games" official soundtrack shot to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, following the film's record-setting opening weekend.

"The Hunger Games" soundtrack sold 175,000 copies last week, according to Nielsen SoundScan and is the first film soundtrack to debut at No. 1 since Michael Jackson's concert film "This Is It" topped the chart following his sudden death in 2009.

Produced by country musician T-Bone Burnett, "The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond" album features songs by Taylor Swift, Arcade Fire, Miranda Lambert, Maroon 5 and The Civil Wars.

The soundtrack's lead single "Safe and Sound," by Swift and The Civil Wars, was released in December as the film started gaining buzz, and clocked in at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Swift's second single from the soundtrack, "Eyes Open," notched the No. 4 position on the Digital Songs chart this week, selling 176,000 copies.

The post-apocalyptic action film "The Hunger Games," based on the first of a best-selling series of young adult novels by author Suzanne Collins, was released on March 23 and scored the third-highest domestic film opening in history with $155 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices.

Elsewhere British singer Adele held onto the No. 2 spot with her Grammy-winning album "21," followed by indie rock band The Shins, who debuted their fourth studio album, "Port of Morrow," at No. 3.

Last week's record-breaking chart-toppers, British boy band One Direction, slipped to No. 4 with their debut album "Up All Night," while alternative hip hop group Odd Future debuted at No. 5 with their collaborative set, "The Odd Future Tape Vol. 2."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, Editing by Jill Serjeant)