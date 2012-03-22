* Movie merchandise only short term boost
* Analysts fear repeat of "Twilight" boom and bust
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
March 22 Souvenirs of "The Hunger Games" are
selling like hot cakes ahead of the potential blockbuster
movie's release on Friday, but the sales boost is unlikely to
last for Hot Topic Inc, the company that is selling
most of the merchandise.
Retail industry experts are not betting on the
post-apocalyptic movie to bring any sustainable growth in sales
for the California-based retailer, despite signs of some initial
success.
Instead, they see a sequel to the boom-and-bust story Hot
Topic experienced in licensing another teen blockbuster, the
"Twilight" series.
"The company's been doing poorly," said Nikoleta Panteva,
senior retail analyst at IBISWorld. "As to how big 'Hunger
Games' will be, it is still up in the air. It does have more
appeal for the male audience, but I don't think the merchandise
will turn the company around at all."
The movie, based on the book by author Suzanne Collins, is
about children forced into a fight to the death and is touted to
be one of the year's biggest hits.
Companies like eBay Inc and Toys R Us Inc
are already selling related merchandise too, but Hot Topic,
which makes most of its money from such licenses, has the
broadest assortment yet.
Hot Topic said sales of merchandise related to the movie
have been "brisk," with many items selling out.
"Bottom line, we're the destination for the Hunger Games
merchandise," the company said in a statement.
The start of the story, at least, has a familiar ring.
The retailer, known for its band and movie merchandise, got
an unprecedented boost in 2009 from selling Twilight
merchandise, making it one of the best performers in the teen
retail segment.
Hot Topic shares more than doubled in the six months from
November to April that year.
But as with Hunger Games, the company did not have exclusive
licensing rights for the teen vampire dramas. The company lost
its edge when others, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Target Corp started selling "Edward", "Bella" and
"Jacob" T-shirts as well.
Exclusive licenses are extremely costly, and companies the
size of Hot Topic usually cannot afford them. The retailer had
sales of $697.9 million in the fiscal year ended in January.
"In the case of Twilight it gave Hot Topic an injection ....
They shot up and then shot down, like someone who got a sugar
rush," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at market
research firm NPD.
"They have to find a way to de-emphasize that this (the
Hunger Games license) is their only way to grow. If you do it
right, you can then turn these customers loyal. Remember, this
is the most fickle of all consumer bases so you have to keep
doing something new," he said.
The company's shares have fallen more than 20 percent from
the highs of 2009, and comparable sales have been laboring under
the high expectations set by the Twilight months.
Hot Topic has since made many changes to its team, including
bringing in new Chief Executive Lisa Harper.
On a conference call earlier this month, Harper mentioned
that strong demand for products related to "The Hunger Games"
was driving a mid-single digit percentage rise at Hot Topic's
namesake chain of retail stores in the first five weeks of the
current quarter.
The company is being more cautious with the latest fad.
Harper said Hot Topic had overbought movie-inspired
merchandise for films like Twilight but had seen a steep drop in
demand after the initial weeks of their release.
With Hunger Games, Hot Topic plans to re-stock only after
evaluating demand post the release on so that it can avoid
getting stuck with merchandise that won't sell.
But analysts are not holding their breath.
"I think you're going to see the same thing repeat with 'The
Hunger Games,'" said retail consultant Rahul Sharma of Neev
Capital.
"They'll get a nice little boost from it and in the short
term even the stock could reflect it, but once the product
becomes more common, they'll have the same old story," he said.
Shares of Hot Topic rose 0.7 percent to close at $10.21 on
Nasdaq.