LONDON, March 15 The stars of the eagerly
anticipated movie "The Hunger Games" said scenes of violence
were justified, after British censors agreed to give the film a
"12A" rating only after some footage was cut.
Based on the first of three novels by Suzanne Collins, the
film is a post-apocalyptic story in which U.S. actress Jennifer
Lawrence plays heroine Katniss Everdeen who volunteers to take
her sister's place in a televised fight-to-the-death battle.
The hype surrounding its March 23 launch has been compared
to the hugely successful "Twilight" vampire movie franchise, and
industry experts predict an opening weekend box office tally of
up to $100 million in North America alone.
In Britain, distributors agreed to cut seven seconds of
footage featuring wounds and bloodied weapons in order to obtain
a "12A" rating and draw in a bigger, younger audience.
When asked whether she believed the violence depicted on
screen was acceptable, Lawrence said:
"I think so, yes, because it's the violence and the
brutality (which) is the heart of the film, because it's what
gets the people angry to start an uprising and to start a
revolution.
"I do think the violence and brutality is justified, but I
understand if everybody has a different standard for ratings,"
the actress told Reuters on the red carpet at the European
premiere of The Hunger Games in London late on Wednesday.
In the United States, the film aimed largely at a teenaged
audience received a PG-13 rating "for intense violent thematic
material and disturbing images -- all involving teens".
Josh Hutcherson, who plays Peeta Mellark, said he believed
director Gary Ross had struck the right balance between staying
true to the book and not overdoing the violence.
"I think kids are more mature than they have been over the
years and I think ... the whole idea was to make this movie and
stay true to the book without alienating audiences.
"So Gary Ross did it in a way where he didn't glorify it
(the violence) at all. It's not overly gruesome or brutal but it
is part of the story in some way."
British actor Toby Jones, Claudius Templesmith in the film,
praised the pacing of The Hunger Games.
"It feels like a sort of adult film in style, it's not that
fast editing you see all the time in films that are supposedly
for young people," he told Reuters.
"It's much more, it believes that the audience were
interested in the characters so it takes its time."
