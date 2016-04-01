By Jonathan Schwarzberg
| NEW YORK, April 1
leveraged loan market is helping banks to relaunch some deals
that were stuck in the market at the end of last year, including
a US$550m buyout loan for web conferencing provider Premiere
Global Services, although investors remain wary of
highly-leveraged deals.
Banks were unable to sell some loans in December as low oil
prices, worries over China and fears of corporate earnings and
rising defaults created turbulent market conditions. Banks chose
to fund some of the acquisitions and hold the paper on their
books instead of discounting the deals to sell in the hope that
market conditions would improve.
The reappearance of Premiere Global Services' loan and a
US$60m add-on from dialysis services provider American Renal
Holdings that was postponed last year and scheduled to launch
Friday is raising hopes that banks will be able to sell more
hung deals from late 2015.
These deals include a US$5.6bn loan and bond package backing
the buyout of software provider Veritas. The deal was originally
pulled in November due to difficult market conditions and banks
funded the loan when the acquisition closed in January.
Three prior weeks of inflows into the US leveraged loan
market by retail investors is helping to stabilize the market,
the issuance of US Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds,
which are the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, has resumed and
equity values have improved, offering banks a window of
opportunity to offload risk.
"Things have certainly opened up a bit," a banker said.
Refinancing activity has resumed in the last two to three
weeks and deals, including a US$1.045bn term loan backing
payment processing company Global Payments' purchase of rival
Heartland Payment Systems, have been oversubscribed.
The fact that deals are now getting done boosted confidence
sufficiently for Barclays, SunTrust and Macquarie to relaunch
Premier Global Services' loans Thursday, which include a US$550m
six-year term loan and a US$50m five-year revolving credit
facility for the company.
The financing included a US$150m second-lien term loan when
it was first launched last November that was cut when private
equity firm Siris Capital agreed to add US$100m of preferred
equity to reduce leverage and make the deal more attractive.
However, the financing was postponed altogether in December.
STILL RISKY
Although the tone is improving, the US leveraged loan market
is still wary of highly leveraged loans, particularly those with
credit stories. A US$4.75bn term loan B for hard-disk drive
maker Western Digital had to widen pricing on the dual currency
term loans backing its US$19bn of flash storage provider SanDisk
this week to clear the market.
The spread on Western Digital's dollar and euro tranches was
increased to 550bp over Libor and 525bp over Euribor
respectively from 450bp-475bp after investors pushed back due to
the deal's leverage of more than four times, according to
Moody's and concerns over business forecasts, an investor said.
Investors are also heavily exposed to the technology sector
after a raft of deals in late 2015.
While there was sufficient demand to nearly double the
euro-denominated tranche to the equivalent of US$1bn from
US$550m, the dollar nominated tranche was reduced to US$3.75bn
from US$4.2bn.
Bankers are drawing a distinction between deals that
suffered due to market turbulence and those with checkered
credit stories, which will be harder to place.
"If it's only the market, then you probably found a price
that cleared, but if it's the market plus the credit, then
you're waiting for financial numbers," the banker said. "For
some of the deals that have been hung up for a while, the hope
is financial performance will be able to show investors that
banks were right about the deals and that they are working and
generating cash flow."
Other financings that have yet to reappear include the
Veritas buyout, as well as postponed deals such as a US$700m
credit facility supporting the buyout of eBay Enterprise and a
US$575m credit facility financing OM Group's buyout.
These deals could prove to be a harder sell as concerns over
the financial prospects of the companies involved weigh heavy on
investors in a buyers' market, but some investors will be
willing to start looking at these deals again if they can show
an improvement in financial performance.
"We're open to taking another look in some cases," an
investor said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Tessa Walsh,
Michelle Sierra)