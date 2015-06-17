June 17 Hunters, the UK's sixth-largest estate
agent, could be valued at between 15 million pounds and 20
million pounds ($24 million-$32 million) when it lists later
this year, its finance director said.
The company, which provides lettings and sales services
through a franchised network, has appointed Numis as financial
adviser as it looks to float on London's Alternative Investment
Market (AIM), Hunters Finance Director Ed Jones told Reuters.
"We quite like the IPO route, because it allows us much more
access to the capital that we want and raises our profile ...
and given that we're a consumer brand, being on the stock market
is fantastic," Jones said.
A number of British real estate agents, including
easyProperty and Purplebricks, are looking to go public to tap
into strong equity markets, healthy letting demand and a sharp
rise in home prices over the past two years.
The Conservative Party's unexpectedly decisive victory in
general election in May has also helped investor sentiment, with
pent-up demand rushing back over the rest of this year and into
the next.
Hunters was founded in 1992 by Kevin Hollinrake and John
Waterhouse. Hollinrake, formerly managing director, was elected
Conservative Member of Parliament for the constituency of Thirsk
and Malton at the election.
The company had said in February that it intended to raise
up to 2.5 million pounds via a private, pre-IPO placement of
shares to investors, including staff and partners to help it
expand to over 500 offices in five years. (bit.ly/1GD34IY)
"We've got hugely ambitious expansion plans and one of the
reasons we want to go the market is because of the access to the
capital to deliver on those," Jones said.
Hunters currently operates from 160 offices nationwide,
including in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester,
Middlesbrough and Liverpool, and expects 25-30 percent of its
growth over the next few years to come from acquisitions.
Jones said Hunters would be buyers as he saw an enormous
opportunity for consolidation in the sector. There are about
25,000 estate agents operating in the UK and none had more than
a 2.5 percent market share, he noted.
The company, which had turnover of about 9 million pounds in
2014, last month added 23 franchised branches to its network by
acquiring Country Properties.
($1 = 0.6358 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)