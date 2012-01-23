LONDON Jan 23 British oil services firm
Hunting said it expected its 2011 earnings to be above
market expectations, spurred by strong demand for its products
in North America and Asia.
The company was also comfortable on the business outlook for
2012, Hunting said in a short trading statement on Monday,
adding that it expected its full-year earnings to beat the top
analyst forecast of around 72.8 million pounds ($113.04
million).
Hunting, whose products are used by oil companies to
construct and maintain wells, has been looking to supply the
emerging Chinese shale gas market and has also been expanding
its U.S. operations to up its exposure to the fast-growing shale
oil and gas markets there.
The company, set up by Victorian shipowner and traveller
Charles Samuel Hunting in the 1870s, has benefited in recent
months from a global uptick in investment in oil and gas
exploration, as the hunt for oil takes companies to new
territories with harder-to-extract resources.
Hunting's shares hit an all-time high of 838 pence on
Friday, valuing the firm at around 1.2 billion pounds.