LONDON Jan 23 British oil services firm Hunting said it expected its 2011 earnings to be above market expectations, spurred by strong demand for its products in North America and Asia.

The company was also comfortable on the business outlook for 2012, Hunting said in a short trading statement on Monday, adding that it expected its full-year earnings to beat the top analyst forecast of around 72.8 million pounds ($113.04 million).

Hunting, whose products are used by oil companies to construct and maintain wells, has been looking to supply the emerging Chinese shale gas market and has also been expanding its U.S. operations to up its exposure to the fast-growing shale oil and gas markets there.

The company, set up by Victorian shipowner and traveller Charles Samuel Hunting in the 1870s, has benefited in recent months from a global uptick in investment in oil and gas exploration, as the hunt for oil takes companies to new territories with harder-to-extract resources.

Hunting's shares hit an all-time high of 838 pence on Friday, valuing the firm at around 1.2 billion pounds.