* FY profit 79.8 mln stg vs f'cast 75.3 mln stg
* Total dividend up 25 pct to 15 pence
LONDON, March 8 British oil services firm
Hunting posted a forecast-beating 70 percent jump in
2011 profit, boosted by acquisitions and as customers operating
in the U.S. shale oil markets rushed to develop resources.
Hunting on Thursday posted a full-year pretax profit from
continuing operations and before amortisation and exceptional
items of 79.8 million pounds ($125.3 million), ahead of the 47
million pounds it made last year.
The consensus forecast was for 75.3 million pounds from a
company-supplied poll of 13 analysts.
The company had in January guided that its 2011 earnings
would beat the top analyst forecast after a particularly strong
performance in the final three months of the year.
Hunting, which manufactures products used by oil firms to
construct and maintain wells, said it was benefiting from the
booming market for extracting oil from shale rocks in the U.S.,
and profit was boosted by its increased presence in that space
following the $775 million acquisition of Titan Group in
September 2011.
Profit was also helped by a recovery in activity in the Gulf
of Mexico following the temporary halt to drilling in the wake
of BP's oil spill in 2010, the company said.
Hunting is not the only British energy services company to
benefit from the rush for oil, with the high oil price spurring
a global uptick in investment in oil and gas exploration.
AMEC, Petrofac and Wood Group have
all posted higher annual profits in recent weeks.
Hunting said it planned to pay a final dividend of 11 pence,
bringing the full-year total to 15 pence, a 25 percent rise on
2010's payout.
Shares in Hunting closed at 802.5 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the firm at about 1.2 billion pounds.