LONDON Nov 1 British oil field services company
Hunting said it was confident it would meet expectations
for this year despite flagging a rise in competition in the
market for equipment used in drilling shale in the United
States.
Hunting said on Thursday that demand for some equipment sold
under the Titan brand, a company it acquired for $775 million in
2011, had reduced due to an increase in competition in the
market.
U.S. oil services firms have warned recently on the impact
of the stalled land drilling market on their businesses due to
weak gas prices stemming from a flood of supply.
The company said it was on track to meet its expectations
for the full-year, however, despite the increase in competition
and the fact that deliveries of products used offshore were
being hampered by efforts to comply with new regulations.
Analysts expect Hunting to post pre-tax profit of 114
million pounds ($184 million) according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll.
The company's shares traded up 0.2 percent to 750 pence at
0803 GMT.