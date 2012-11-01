LONDON Nov 1 British oil field services company Hunting said it was confident it would meet expectations for this year despite flagging a rise in competition in the market for equipment used in drilling shale in the United States.

Hunting said on Thursday that demand for some equipment sold under the Titan brand, a company it acquired for $775 million in 2011, had reduced due to an increase in competition in the market.

U.S. oil services firms have warned recently on the impact of the stalled land drilling market on their businesses due to weak gas prices stemming from a flood of supply.

The company said it was on track to meet its expectations for the full-year, however, despite the increase in competition and the fact that deliveries of products used offshore were being hampered by efforts to comply with new regulations.

Analysts expect Hunting to post pre-tax profit of 114 million pounds ($184 million) according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The company's shares traded up 0.2 percent to 750 pence at 0803 GMT.