* Sees FY operating profit down between 50 pct-75 pct
* Operating profit down 76 pct in the first five months
* Says recent data shows rig declines slowing
* Shares fall as much as 7 pct
(Adds analyst comments; updates shares)
By Aastha Agnihotri
July 2 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc
warned operating profit may slide by up to 75 percent
this year as weak oil prices lead to ongoing cuts in oil
drilling, although there were some signs that demand is
stabilising.
Hunting shares fell more than 7 percent in early trading on
the London Stock Exchange, making the stock the biggest loser on
the FTSE-250 midcap index.
Brent crude fell about 60 percent in the second half
of last year to near $45 a barrel in January and is curently
around $62.
The slide left a massive oversupply of drilling rigs and
oilfield services firms, such as Hunting, scrambling for
business and franctically cutting costs.
Well completion in the industry fell by about a third in the
second quarter from the first, Hunting said, with North American
rig counts halving since the beginning of the year.
But it added that weekly data showed the declines had slowed
and it had seen some improvement in both its order book and
customer sentiment.
The company, which supplies equipment and services for
drilling and maintaining wells, said operating profit slumped 76
percent in the first five months of the year.
It said operating profit would likely fall 50-75 percent in
the year to Dec. 31, adding that this estimate was dependent on
an improvement in activity levels.
The London-based firm said it had cut a quarter of its
workforce so far this year, saving about $41 million. In some
divisions half of the jobs had been cut.
"We don't think they will cut (jobs) materially more from
here. They will start to see the benefits of those cost cuts in
terms of margins in the second half, thus helping the recovery,"
said analyst David Farrell, from Macquarie Research.
Hunting employed about 4,000 people at the end of 2014, of
which about 60 percent were in the United States.
Other British oil services companies are similarly cutting
costs.
Weir Group, a maker of valves and pumps for the
energy and mining industries, said in February that it would let
go about 22 percent of its North American workforce in its oil
and gas division.
John Wood Group, another energy services company,
said in April it may cut about 80 jobs.
Hunting shares fell as low as 554.5 pence before recovering
to 571.5 pence at 0921 GMT.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Rodney Joyce)