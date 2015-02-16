Feb 16 Oil and gas services firm Hunting Plc said it would cut an unspecified number of jobs and take other cost-saving measures in response to the slump in crude oil prices.

Hunting, which did not provide a financial forecast for 2015, said its well completion and well construction businesses would be the most affected.

The company said its cost-cut measures also included the reduction of operating shifts and hiring freezes.