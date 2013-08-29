By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON Aug 29 Energy services firm Hunting
said increased drilling in onshore United States and the
Gulf of Mexico would drive a second-half recovery after poor
weather earlier in the year curbed operations in Canada and
dented margins.
Hunting, which provides equipment and services for drilling
and completing oil wells, posted core first-half profit (EBITDA)
down 2.7 percent at 75.6 million pounds.
"Canada was a mess with flooding and freezing conditions, so
that put a halt to any rig movement at all," Finance Director
Peter Rose told Reuters in a phone call.
Hunting shares were down about 1.5 percent in early trade
but analysts described the results as encouraging.
"The good news is that activity has picked up as the year
has progressed, such that we expect to see a much stronger
second half than first half," analysts at Barclays said in a
note.
The stock is ahead 9.5 percent this year, outperforming a
sector hit by project delays and profit warnings at the likes of
Saipem, Aker and Subsea 7.
Hunting said that increased drilling in onshore United
States and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as a pick-up in the North
Sea, should ensure it hits revenue and profit consensus for the
year.
First-half revenue of 424.4 million pounds ($659.34 million)
was up 4 percent compared with the same period last year and
ahead of analyst expectations of 399.4 million.
The company said strong performance from Hunting's divisions
in Asia offset difficulties in North America.
Hunting is betting on Africa to provide long-term growth and
is investing in a manufacturing and maintenance facility in Cape
Town, South Africa, to supply the regional market.
"The offshore East Africa hydrocarbon market we believe is
the next big market," said Rose.
"If you look at a map of where Hunting has operations
there's a big gap in Africa and we want to plug that."