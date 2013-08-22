BRIEF-Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu Inc
* Has reached agreements to issue a total of 26.4 million common shares for aggregate consideration of C$2.4 million to Jipangu Inc
OSLO Aug 22 Output at E.ON's Huntington oil field in the U.K. North Sea resumed Monday after issues related to the cargo tank venting system on the platform shut output, Norwegian Energy Company, a partner in the field said on Thursday.
Production remains limited, however. "Only small volumes have been produced since August 19, and output is still subject to weather conditions," Noreco said in a statement.
Next week, while a new technical installation is put in place, production will be temporarily shut if wind speeds drop below safe venting conditions, which is about 10 knots.
Afterwards, it is expected that production will ramp up to pre-shutdown levels of approximately 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 23,400 barrels per day of oil and 20 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, representing 5,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day net for Noreco.
E.ON operates the field with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include Premier Oil plc (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent), and Iona Energy Inc. (15 percent).
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.