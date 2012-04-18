April 18 Huntington Bancshares Inc's
quarterly p rofit beat analysts' expectations, helped by growth
in non-interest income and a fall in provision for credit
losses.
The bank reported a profit of $153.3 million, or 17 cents
per share, compared with a profit of $126.4 million, or 14 cents
per share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected the bank to earn 14 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net interest income rose 1 percent from the prior quarter
while non-interest income rose 24 percent.
"The completion of our second automobile loan securitization
in the last six months and the low absolute level of interest
rates and shape of the yield curve, which enabled many
homeowners to refinance their mortgages at near record low
rates, positively impacted results," chief executive Stephen
Steinour said.
Huntington Bancshares' provision for credit losses fell 24
percent from the prior quarter.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company also declared a quarterly
cash dividend of 4 cents per share payable July 2 to
shareholders of record on June 18, 2012.
Huntington shares, which have gained about 42 percent since
they touched a year low of $4.46 last September, closed at $6.35
on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.