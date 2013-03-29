WASHINGTON, March 29 Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc. on Friday won a $2.6 billion contract to
refuel and overhaul the USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the U.S. Navy said.
"Refueling, repairing and modernizing a Nimitz-class carrier
gives the Navy a fully mission-ready aircraft carrier ready for
two and a half more decades of service on the front line,"
said Captain Frank Simei, program manager for in-service
aircraft carriers.
The contract award was delayed six weeks due to a delay in
passage of the fiscal year 2013 defense spending bill. But the
Navy said it authorized additional work using other funds to
keep the refueling program on schedule.
The Navy moved the carrier from a naval station in Norfolk,
Virginia, to the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Newport News on
Thursday.
The Navy said it was making every effort to ensure that the
delayed start of the refueling and overhaul work on the Abraham
Lincoln did not delay the scheduled drydocking and inactivation
of the USS Enterprise carrier, or the refueling and overhaul of
the sixth carrier, USS George Washington. All three efforts use
the same drydock.
Friday's contract award includes a performance incentive
that Huntington Ingalls will earn if it completes work on the
Abraham Lincoln before mid-October 2016, and if the cost of the
work comes in at or below the target cost, the Navy said. It did
not give the exact amount of the possible incentive fee. Work on
the ship is due to end in November 2016, and the ship is
scheduled to return to the fleet in 2017.
The contract covers refueling of the carrier's nuclear power
reactors, repairs and upgrades of the ship's infrastructure, and
modernization of the ship's combat and communications systems.
The Abraham Lincoln will be the first aircraft carrier to get
modifications for the new F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed
Martin Corp.