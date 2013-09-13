WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. Navy is delaying a
multibillion-dollar contract with Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc to start building a second new aircraft carrier, but
will extend an existing preparation contract to avoid a
potentially costly gap in production, sources familiar with the
program said.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said
the decision would allow government and industry officials to
continue negotiating the larger contract for construction of the
USS John F. Kennedy, the second carrier in the new Ford-class.
They said it was unclear when those contract negotiations
would be completed, but they were likely to be "lengthy" and
would slip into 2014.
"This is going to give the contracting officials a little
breathing room," said one of the sources. Six days of
budget-cutting staff furloughs earlier this year had slowed
progress on the contract somewhat, this source said, but the two
sides were still working on reducing the cost of the new
carrier.
Pentagon acquisition chief Frank Kendall last week said the
department was deferring many contracts until it had more
clarity about fiscal 2014 funding levels, but a second source
said the delay in the carrier construction contract was not
directly related to $500 billion in across-the-board cuts facing
the Pentagon over the next decade under the deficit reduction
measure known as sequestration.
Commander Thurraya Kent, a Navy spokeswoman, confirmed that
the Navy planned to extend the current construction preparation
contract for continued planning, material procurement and other
tasks to keep the ship on an optimal build plan.
The Navy first awarded Huntington Ingalls the current $296
million contract in September 2012. It was not immediately clear
how much additional funding would be added now.
"Extension of the construction preparation contract avoids a
costly production break," Kent said in a statement, adding that
the extension would not affect funding plans for the ship, its
delivery date, or the carrier's cost cap of $11.49 billion.
Sean Stackley, the Navy's top acquisition official, told
Reuters in July that interrupting production on the second
carrier would add $600 million a year to the cost of the new
warship. By continuing the smaller, existing contract, the Navy
hopes to avoid that cost increase, the sources said.
Kent said continued negotiations on the bigger contract
would allow the company and the Navy to factor in improvements
in the construction process and other initiatives under way to
lower the cost of the carrier.
Beci Brenton, a spokeswoman for Huntington Ingalls, said
extension of the existing contract would ensure continued orders
for the carrier's "fragile supplier base" and should minimize
any delay to ship delivery and associated cost increases.
The latest contracting developments on the carrier were
first reported by Bloomberg.
Kent said early construction of the USS Kennedy began in
December 2010, with an expected delivery date in fiscal 2022.