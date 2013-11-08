WASHINGTON Nov 8 Huntington Ingalls Industries
Inc has left "no stone unturned" in trying to lower the
cost of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the first of a new class of
aircraft carriers to be christened Saturday, a top company
official said.
The company is also working hard to apply lessons learned
from that first ship to the next one, the USS John F. Kennedy,
which is under construction now at Newport News Shipbuilding,
said Matt Mulherin, president of the shipyard and corporate vice
president of Huntington Ingalls.
"You've got to go and take the lessons that you need to
learn from the Ford and ... we're doing that extremely well,"
Mulherin told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The Navy has pledged to cut the cost of the Kennedy by $1.2
billion - excluding non-recurring engineering costs and
inflation - from the projected $12.9 billion price tag of the
Ford, which is 25 percent more than initially expected.
Congress has imposed a cost cap of $11.4 billion
on the next ship, the Kennedy.
Susan Ford Bales, the late president's daughter, is
scheduled to smash a bottle of American sparkling wine across
the hull of the city-sized ship on Saturday at a christening
ceremony to be attended by hundreds of dignitaries, including
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert and former
Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.
Mulherin said his company was carefully tracking labor costs
and overtime, and setting strict criteria for performance on
every job in the shipyard as work was completed on the Ford. The
ship is about 70 percent complete, and has about 27 more months
of testing and work ahead before delivery to the Navy.
"We have left no stone unturned," Mulherin said. "We are
monitoring the data on a daily and weekly basis to make sure we
understand where we are."
He said the company was working closely with the Navy to
ensure that work on the Kennedy was even more efficient, with a
larger percentage of the ship's equipment being assembled in
shops and on the dock before being installed on the ship.
Doing more of the work indoors meant more sensitive
electrical components and other materials could be installed
without fear of weather damage, he said.
Mulherin said the company is in talks with the Navy about
building a new manufacturing hall at the yard, a project that
would cost tens of millions of dollars up front but could
generate big savings on the Kennedy and subsequent ships.
The two sides were discussing ways to share the cost of
building the hall, but no agreements had been reached, he said.
The Navy has helped fund similar facilities for its submarine
programs to help double the production rate, Mulherin said.
Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent declined comment
specifically on the new manufacturing hall, but said the Navy
was working closely with the shipyard on "new build strategies"
to reduce the cost of the Kennedy and future carriers.
Mulherin said costs for new components were also coming down
since suppliers had already developed them for the Ford.
Newport News was also investing heavily in its apprentice
school to train new employees, as well as new three-dimensional
simulators and other technologies aimed at making the production
process more efficient, Mulherin said.