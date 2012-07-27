July 27 Huntington Ingalls Industries said it received a $1.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for the design and construction of the LPD 27 amphibious ship.

The shipbuilder, which was spun off from defence contractor Northrop Grumman Corp last year, said the 11th LPD will be built at its division Ingalls Shipbuilding.

The LPD ships are 684 feet long and 105 feet wide and displace about 25,000 tons. The ships can carry up to 800 troops and can transport and debark air cushion or conventional landing crafts.