BRIEF-Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
July 27 Huntington Ingalls Industries said it received a $1.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for the design and construction of the LPD 27 amphibious ship.
The shipbuilder, which was spun off from defence contractor Northrop Grumman Corp last year, said the 11th LPD will be built at its division Ingalls Shipbuilding.
The LPD ships are 684 feet long and 105 feet wide and displace about 25,000 tons. The ships can carry up to 800 troops and can transport and debark air cushion or conventional landing crafts.
(Refiles to correct date) * UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting support demand * Gold holds near Tuesday top of $1,295.97, highest since Nov 2016 * Palladium holding close to near 3-yr high By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, although still holding near its highest in seven months, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A nationa