Oct 29 U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp reported a 45 percent decline in quarterly profit, partly due to higher raw material costs.

Net income attributable to Huntsman fell to $64 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $116 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.84 billion.