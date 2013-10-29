UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp plans steel 500 mln euro cost cuts over 3 years
* Company plans partial closures in heavy plate business unit
Oct 29 U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp reported a 45 percent decline in quarterly profit, partly due to higher raw material costs.
Net income attributable to Huntsman fell to $64 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $116 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.84 billion.
* Company plans partial closures in heavy plate business unit
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)